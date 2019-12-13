Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) closed at $93.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of outdoor gear had lost 1.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

COLM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect COLM to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $947.33 million, up 5.34% from the year-ago period.

COLM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.45% and +9.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for COLM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. COLM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, COLM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.4, which means COLM is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that COLM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. COLM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

