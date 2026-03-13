Is Columbia Sportswear (COLM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. COLM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 16.16 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.93. Over the last 12 months, COLM's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.93 and as low as 13.73, with a median of 18.25.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that COLM has a P/CF ratio of 10.46. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. COLM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 28.39. Over the past year, COLM's P/CF has been as high as 18.79 and as low as 9.66, with a median of 15.21.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Columbia Sportswear's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that COLM is an impressive value stock right now.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.