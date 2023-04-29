Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Columbia Sportswear said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $83.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.16%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 1.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Sportswear. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLM is 0.17%, an increase of 23.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.14% to 43,452K shares. The put/call ratio of COLM is 5.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbia Sportswear is 101.29. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.26% from its latest reported closing price of 83.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Sportswear is 3,700MM, an increase of 5.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 3,493K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 3.92% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,457K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 26.98% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,717K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 27.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,378K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 17.33% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,123K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Columbia Sportswear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.