Is Columbia Set for Growth on ACCELERATE and Brand Momentum?

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM delivers growth through brand-elevation initiatives, global expansion and disciplined business management. Its ACCELERATE strategy is designed to strengthen brand equity, drive consumer engagement and expand global reach. The company is focused on revitalizing the Columbia brand by executing the ACCELERATE growth strategy.



Columbia is on track with the rollout of its global marketing platform, which will define the brand’s character and voice in the future years. In second-quarter 2025, Columbia brand sales rose 8% year over year, supported by strategic product innovation, brand engagement and consumer-focused initiatives. We expect the Columbia brand to report 1.3% higher sales in the current year.



Columbia has been benefiting from its growth strategy called ACCELERATE, which focuses on consumer-centric shifts, including refining the segmentation framework to better identify growth opportunities. While continuing to serve its loyal customer base with outdoor essentials, Columbia aims to target the fastest-growing segment of the outdoor market. COLM is enhancing consumers' perception of the brand through a refreshed creative strategy that brings its unique brand personality to life.



In response to the evolving consumer behavior, Columbia is ramping up its marketing investments and prioritizing digital-first and social-first strategies to maximize the efficiency and impact of the demand-creation efforts. By capitalizing on innovative and authentic storytelling, the company views this as a strategic opportunity to differentiate itself, foster deeper consumer engagement and reinforce its market positioning.

COLM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Columbia’s shares have lost 32.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 27.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, COLM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13X compared with the industry’s average of 11.43X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.8% and 1.1%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for 2025 and 2026 has moved south in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Columbia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

