Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund said on August 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.85 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 will receive the payment on August 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.64%, the lowest has been 4.82%, and the highest has been 12.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.67 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STK is 0.04%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 1,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 272K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STK by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 178K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 36.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STK by 79.70% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing a decrease of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STK by 91.04% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing a decrease of 56.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STK by 24.46% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STK by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc. target is long-term capital appreciation and current income with a portfolio of technology stocks and an option overlay strategy designed to limit downside volatility and generate income.

