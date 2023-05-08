Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.85 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.58%, the lowest has been 4.82%, and the highest has been 12.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STK is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 1,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 260K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STK by 127,702.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 184K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STK by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 179K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing a decrease of 22.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STK by 1.52% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 112K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STK by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc. target is long-term capital appreciation and current income with a portfolio of technology stocks and an option overlay strategy designed to limit downside volatility and generate income.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.