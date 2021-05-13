Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc (STK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc (STK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.463 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that STK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.05, the dividend yield is 5.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STK was $31.05, representing a -9.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.44 and a 55.8% increase over the 52 week low of $19.93.

