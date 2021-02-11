Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc (STK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc (STK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.463 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that STK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STK was $31.19, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.29 and a 131.04% increase over the 52 week low of $13.50.

