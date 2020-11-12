Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc (STK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc (STK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.463 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that STK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.38, the dividend yield is 7.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STK was $24.38, representing a -4.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.45 and a 80.59% increase over the 52 week low of $13.50.

