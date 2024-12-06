Columbia Seligman Fund Announces Special Distribution

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. has announced a special fourth quarter distribution of $3.2669 per share, aiming to avoid a 4% federal excise tax by distributing excess income. This distribution, payable in stock or cash, will be made on January 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2024. The Fund’s managed distribution policy allows for more frequent long-term capital gains distributions, enhancing stockholder returns.

