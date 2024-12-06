News & Insights

Columbia Seligman Fund Announces Special Distribution

December 06, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

The latest announcement is out from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Func Inc ( (STK) ).

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. has announced a special fourth quarter distribution of $3.2669 per share, aiming to avoid a 4% federal excise tax by distributing excess income. This distribution, payable in stock or cash, will be made on January 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2024. The Fund’s managed distribution policy allows for more frequent long-term capital gains distributions, enhancing stockholder returns.

