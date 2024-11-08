Columbia Seligman Announces Fourth-Quarter Distribution

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Func Inc ( (STK) ) has provided an announcement.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has announced a fourth-quarter distribution of $0.4625 per share, reflecting an annualized rate of 9.25% for IPO investors and 5.65% based on the current market price. The distribution is set for November 26, 2024, with further payments expected to avoid federal excise taxes. This decision follows a managed distribution policy, allowing multiple long-term capital gains distributions annually, which may not necessarily indicate investment performance.
