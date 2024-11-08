News & Insights

Stocks

Columbia Seligman Announces Fourth-Quarter Distribution

November 08, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Func Inc ( (STK) ) has provided an announcement.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has announced a fourth-quarter distribution of $0.4625 per share, reflecting an annualized rate of 9.25% for IPO investors and 5.65% based on the current market price. The distribution is set for November 26, 2024, with further payments expected to avoid federal excise taxes. This decision follows a managed distribution policy, allowing multiple long-term capital gains distributions annually, which may not necessarily indicate investment performance.

For detailed information about STK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.