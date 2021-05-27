Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.94, the dividend yield is 4.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXP was $17.94, representing a -5.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.99 and a 77.45% increase over the 52 week low of $10.11.

CXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). CXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports CXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -16.78%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CXP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an increase of 10.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CXP at 3.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.