Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CXP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXP was $15.23, representing a -30.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.93 and a 99.61% increase over the 52 week low of $7.63.

CXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports CXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -16.78%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

