Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.33, the dividend yield is 6.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CXP was $12.33, representing a -45.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.71 and a 61.6% increase over the 52 week low of $7.63.

CXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.27. Zacks Investment Research reports CXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1%, compared to an industry average of -3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

