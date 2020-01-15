Columbia Property Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CXP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc (Symbol: CXP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.31, changing hands as high as $21.60 per share. Columbia Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.635 per share, with $23.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.