Columbia Gas says West Virginia compressor station may be shut due to forest fires

March 22, 2024 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp's TRP.TO pipeline company Columbia Gas Transmission on Friday notified its customers of extensive forest fires in the vicinity of its Lost River Compressor Station in West Virginia.

Columbia, which owns and operates approximately 15,000 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines, alerted its customers of the potential need to shut down the compressor station if the fires threaten its safe operation.

The shutdown would impact customer deliveries in its operating Areas 1, 4 and 10, Columbia Gas said.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

