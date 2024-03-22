Columbia Gas does not anticipate shutting down West Virginia compressor station

Updates with company saying it does not anticipate compressor station shutdown

March 22 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp's TRP.TO pipeline company Columbia Gas Transmission on Friday notified customers the forest fires in the vicinity of Lost River Compressor Station were ongoing, but were at a distance that did not pose an immediate threat to the safe operations of the station.

The pipeline company does not anticipate a need to shut down the West Virginia compressor station, it said, despite having previously alerted its customers of the potential need to do so.

Columbia, which owns and operates approximately 15,000 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines, said that a force majeure is necessary on Line VB due to an unplanned event near Strasburg, Virginia.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.