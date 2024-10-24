Columbia Financial reports Q3 EPS 6c vs. 9c last year

The Company’s net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 decreased 22 basis points to 1.84%, when compared to 2.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $4.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million, from $2.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Total assets increased $40.9 million, or 0.4%, to $10.7 billion at September 30, 2024 as compared to $10.6 billion at December 31, 2023. Reports book value per share $10.30. Reports CET1 ratio 13.50%. Thomas Kemly, CEO, commented: “The third quarter earnings have been challenged by continuing pressure on funding costs. Our net interest margin, which has increased 9 basis points since the first quarter of 2024, and our expense management, we believe, will contribute to improved earnings on a go forward basis. The Company’s balance sheet and capital remain strong. We successfully closed the merger and performed the system conversion of Freehold Bank into Columbia Bank in October 2024. This was the final step of our fourth completed merger over the last five years.”

