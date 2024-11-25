News & Insights

Stocks
CLBK

Columbia Financial names Matthew Smith COO

November 25, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Columbia Financial (CLBK) announced that Matthew Smith has been appointed as senior executive VP and COO of the company and the bank effective as of November 25. The company previously disclosed the retirement of E. Thomas Allen, the current senior executive VP and COO of the company and the bank, effective as of January 31, 2025. Smith served as the chief digital banking officer at Webster Bank from February 2022 until November 2024.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CLBK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.