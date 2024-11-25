Columbia Financial names Matthew Smith COO

Columbia Financial (CLBK) announced that Matthew Smith has been appointed as senior executive VP and COO of the company and the bank effective as of November 25. The company previously disclosed the retirement of E. Thomas Allen, the current senior executive VP and COO of the company and the bank, effective as of January 31, 2025. Smith served as the chief digital banking officer at Webster Bank from February 2022 until November 2024.

