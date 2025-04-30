Columbia Financial, Inc. Reports $8.9 Million Net Income for Q1 2025, Marking Significant Year-Over-Year Improvement

Columbia Financial, Inc. reports Q1 2025 net income of $8.9 million, reversing last year's loss, driven by increased interest income.

Columbia Financial, Inc. announced a net income of $8.9 million, or $0.09 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, a significant recovery from a net loss of $1.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase in income was driven by higher net interest income due to an increase in interest earnings and a decrease in expenses, alongside solid loan and deposit growth. Columbia's net interest margin improved to 2.11%, reflecting a better yield on assets and lower funding costs resulting from a strategic balance sheet repositioning implemented in late 2024. The company also reported a decrease in provisions for credit losses and overall operating expenses while facing challenges in a volatile economic climate. Additionally, total assets rose to $10.6 billion, with a notable increase in loans and debt securities. Columbia maintains strong liquidity with access to approximately $2.8 billion in funding and a focus on future growth through investment in talent and systems.

Columbia Financial, Inc. reported a net income of $8.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, recovering from a net loss of $1.2 million in the same quarter of 2024, representing a significant turnaround in financial performance.

The company achieved a 19.3% increase in net interest income to $50.3 million for the quarter, attributed to higher interest income and lower interest expenses, showcasing improved profitability.

Non-interest expenses decreased by 4.0% to $43.8 million, indicating effective cost management and operational efficiency within the company.

Asset quality remained stable with the allowance for credit losses on loans increasing to $62.0 million, reflecting prudent risk management amid an increase in the outstanding balance of loans.

Net income increased, but it was still relatively low at $8.9 million compared to the size of the company's overall operations, indicating that profitability may not be robust.

The increase in income tax expense by $3.2 million indicates a significant financial burden that could impact future earnings.

Non-performing loans increased to $24.9 million, raising concerns about asset quality amid economic volatility.

What were Columbia Financial's net income results for Q1 2025?

Columbia Financial reported a net income of $8.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did net interest income change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?

Net interest income increased by $8.1 million, reaching $50.3 million for Q1 2025.

What factors contributed to the earnings growth in Q1 2025?

Earnings growth was driven by higher net interest income, lower provision for credit losses, and reduced non-interest expenses.

What was the Company's effective tax rate in Q1 2025?

The effective tax rate for Q1 2025 was 25.9%, an increase from 10.0% in Q1 2024.

How did total assets change by March 31, 2025?

Total assets increased by $132.4 million, reaching $10.6 billion at March 31, 2025.

Full Release



FAIR LAWN, N.J., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLBK), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank ("Columbia"), reported net income of $8.9 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 reflected higher net interest income due to both an increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense, lower provision for credit losses and a decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by higher income tax expense.





Mr. Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “During the first quarter of 2025, the Company was able to increase earnings, expand our net interest margin and reduce overall funding costs mainly due to a balance sheet repositioning strategy implemented in the fourth quarter of 2024. We also experienced solid loan growth and an increase in deposits while reducing our overall operating costs. It continues to be challenging to operate in such a volatile economic environment, but we are focused on managing the balance sheet mix and controlling operating expenses while remaining committed to investments in talent and systems that will support future growth."







Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025





and





March 31, 2024







Net income of $8.9 million was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $10.1 million, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to an $8.1 million increase in net interest income, a $2.3 million decrease in provision for credit losses and a $1.8 million decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $3.2 million increase in income tax expense.





Net interest income was $50.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $8.1 million, or 19.3%, from $42.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $3.5 million increase in interest income and a $4.6 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans coupled with an increase in average yields on loans and securities. During the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company implemented a balance sheet repositioning transaction which resulted in an increase in the average yield on securities and a decrease in the cost of borrowings, which had a notable impact on net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The 100 basis point decrease in market interest rates during the last four months of 2024 contributed to a decrease in interest expense on borrowings during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $257,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $268,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





The average yield on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased 10 basis points to 4.89%, as compared to 4.79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Interest income on loans increased due to an increase in both the average balance and yield on loans. The average yield on securities for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased 80 basis points to 3.45%, as compared to 2.65% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This was a result of lower yielding securities sold as part of the balance sheet repositioning transaction implemented in the fourth quarter of 2024, being replaced with higher yielding securities purchased in 2024 and the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased 31 basis points to 5.75%, as compared to 6.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, due to a decrease in average interest rates received on cash balances, and a decrease in the dividend rate received on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.





Total interest expense was $61.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 6.9%, from $66.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 1 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits along with a 54 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings, coupled with a decrease in the average balance of borrowings, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on deposits increased $1.7 million, or 3.6%, and interest expense on borrowings decreased $6.3 million, or 35.1%.





The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased 36 basis points to 2.11%, when compared to 1.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The net interest margin increased for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 19 basis points to 4.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 4.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 17 basis points to 3.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 3.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $2.9 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, from $5.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in net charge-offs, which totaled $857,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $5.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Non-interest income was $8.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.0 million, or 13.7%, from $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to the loss on securities transactions of $1.3 million included in the 2024 period, and an increase of $475,000 in fees related to commercial account treasury services.





Non-interest expense was $43.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 4.0%, from $45.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in professional fees of $2.1 million, as legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs decreased in the 2025 period, and a decrease in federal deposit insurance premiums of $475,000.





Income tax expense was $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.2 million, as compared to an income tax benefit of $129,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, mainly due to an increase in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 25.9% and 10.0% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 period was primarily impacted by permanent income tax differences.







Balance Sheet Summary







Total assets increased $132.4 million, or 1.3%, to $10.6 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to $10.5 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily attributable to an increase in debt securities available for sale of $51.4 million, and an increase in loans receivable, net, of $108.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $33.1 million.





Cash and cash equivalents decreased $33.1 million, or 11.5%, to $256.1 million at March 31, 2025 from $289.2 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to purchases of securities of $84.7 million, and origination of loans receivable, partially offset by proceeds from principal repayments on securities of $41.2 million, and repayments on loans receivable.





Debt securities available for sale increased $51.4 million, or 5.0%, to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.0 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was attributable to purchases of securities of $64.8 million, consisting primarily of U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities, and a decrease in the gross unrealized loss on securities of $15.9 million, partially offset by repayments on securities of $29.1 million, and a partial call of a security of $756,000.





Loans receivable, net, increased $108.3 million, or 1.4%, to $8.0 billion at March 31, 2025 from $7.9 billion at December 31, 2024. Multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans increased $107.2 million and $89.5 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in one-to-four family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and advances of $34.4 million, $36.5 million, $8.0 million, and $5.6 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $2.1 million to $62.0 million at March 31, 2025 from $60.0 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in the outstanding balance of loans.





Total liabilities increased $112.4 million, or 1.2%, to $9.5 billion at March 31, 2025 from $9.4 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in total deposits of $98.8 million, or 1.2%, and an increase in borrowings of $27.0 million, or 2.5%, partially offset by a decrease in other liabilities of $15.2 million. The increase in total deposits consisted of increases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts and certificates of deposit of $52.2 million, $92.0 million, and $41.3 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits and savings and club accounts of $85.9 million and $788,000, respectively. The $27.0 million increase in borrowings was driven by a net increase in short-term borrowings of $67.0 million, coupled with new long-term borrowings of $20.0 million, partially offset by repayments of $60.0 million in maturing long-term borrowings.





Total stockholders’ equity increased $20.0 million, or 1.8%, with a balance of $1.1 billion at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily attributable to net income of $8.9 million, and an increase of $9.3 million in other comprehensive income, which includes changes in unrealized losses on debt securities available for sale and unrealized gains on swap contracts, net of taxes, included in other comprehensive income.







Asset Quality







The Company's non-performing loans at March 31, 2025 totaled $24.9 million, or 0.31% of total gross loans, as compared to $21.7 million, or 0.28% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The $3.2 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to a $5.9 million construction loan designated as non-performing during the 2025 period, an increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans of $835,000, and an increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans of $452,000, partially offset by a decrease in non-performing commercial business loans of $4.4 million. The $5.9 million non-performing construction loan represents the construction of a mixed use five-story building with both commercial space and apartments. The increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from 32 non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 to 38 loans at March 31, 2025. The increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from four non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 to seven loans at March 31, 2025. The decrease in non-performing commercial business loans was primarily attributable to one loan with an outstanding balance of $4.3 million which was paid in full during the 2025 period. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.25% at March 31, 2025, as compared to 0.22% at December 31, 2024.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net charge-offs totaled approximately $857,000, as compared to $5.0 million in net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $62.0 million, or 0.78% of total gross loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $60.0 million, or 0.76% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans was primarily due to an increase in the outstanding balance of loans.







Additional Liquidity, Loan, and Deposit Information







The Company services a diverse retail and commercial deposit base through its 69 branches. With over 207,000 accounts, the average deposit account balance was approximately $40,000 at March 31, 2025.





Deposit balances are summarized as follows:















At March 31, 2025













At December 31, 2024

















Balance













Weighted





Average





Rate













Balance













Weighted





Average





Rate















(Dollars in thousands)













































Non-interest-bearing demand





$





1,490,243









—





%









$





1,438,030









—





%









Interest-bearing demand









1,935,384









2.08

















2,021,312









2.19













Money market accounts









1,333,668









2.84

















1,241,691









2.82













Savings and club deposits









651,713









0.70

















652,501









0.75













Certificates of deposit









2,783,927









4.08

















2,742,615









4.24













Total deposits





$





8,194,935









2.40





%









$





8,096,149









2.47





%





























































The Company continues to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. The Company had no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve Discount Window at March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had immediate access to approximately $2.8 billion of funding, with additional unpledged loan collateral of approximately $2.2 billion.





At March 31, 2025, the Company's non-performing commercial real estate loans totaled $3.4 million, or 0.04%, of total loans receivable.





The following table presents multifamily real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and the components of investor owned commercial real estate loans included in the real estate loan portfolio.















At March 31, 2025















(Dollars in thousands)















Balance













% of Gross Loans













Weighted Average





Loan to Value Ratio













Weighted





Average





Debt Service





Coverage















Multifamily Real Estate





$





1,567,862









19.6





%









58.0





%









1.58





x

















































Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate





$





689,509









8.6





%









53.7





%









2.23





x

















































Investor Owned Commercial Real Estate:









































Retail / Shopping centers





$





518,841









6.5





%









53.4





%









1.50





x









Mixed Use









220,391









2.8













58.0













1.57













Industrial / Warehouse









423,634









5.3













54.8













1.65













Non-Medical Office









189,617









2.4













51.1













1.65













Medical Office









118,547









1.5













60.0













1.46













Single Purpose









95,041









1.2













54.8













3.14













Other









173,849









2.2













51.3













1.75













Total





$





1,739,920









21.9





%









54.4





%









1.67





x

















































Total Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loans





$





3,997,291









50.1





%









55.7





%









1.73





x





























































As of March 31, 2025, the Company had less than $1.0 million in loan exposure to office or rent stabilized multifamily loans in New York City.







About Columbia Financial, Inc.







The consolidated financial results include the accounts of Columbia Financial, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary Columbia Bank (the "Bank") and the Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates 69 full-service banking offices and offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates, higher inflation and their impact on national and local economic conditions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other governmental entities; the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; the impact of legal, judicial and regulatory proceedings or investigations, competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect a borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the effect of acts of terrorism, war or pandemics, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities; legislative changes and changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements will become impaired; cyber-attacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our systems and allow unauthorized access to confidential information; the inability of third party service providers to perform; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits and effectively manage liquidity; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the successful implementation of our December 2024 balance sheet repositioning transaction; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy, or its integration of acquired financial institutions and businesses, and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and those set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods presented. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.





The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity. These measures are commonly utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.





A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".



















COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition









(In thousands)

























March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024













Assets









(Unaudited)



















Cash and due from banks





$





255,978













$





289,113













Short-term investments









111

















110













Total cash and cash equivalents









256,089

















289,223

































Debt securities available for sale, at fair value









1,077,331

















1,025,946













Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $364,428, and $350,153 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









400,975

















392,840













Equity securities, at fair value









6,981

















6,673













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









61,628

















60,387

































Loans receivable









8,027,308

















7,916,928













Less: allowance for credit losses









62,034

















59,958













Loans receivable, net









7,965,274

















7,856,970

































Accrued interest receivable









41,902

















40,383













Office properties and equipment, net









82,592

















81,772













Bank-owned life insurance









276,767

















274,908













Goodwill and intangible assets









120,487

















121,008













Other real estate owned









1,334

















1,334













Other assets









316,490

















324,049













Total assets





$





10,607,850













$





10,475,493



































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Liabilities:





















Deposits





$





8,194,935













$





8,096,149













Borrowings









1,107,588

















1,080,600













Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance









47,275

















45,453













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









157,709

















172,915













Total liabilities









9,507,507

















9,395,117

































Stockholders' equity:





















Total stockholders' equity









1,100,343

















1,080,376













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





10,607,850













$





10,475,493



































COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)









(In thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024











Interest income:







(Unaudited)











Loans receivable





$





95,110













$





92,949













Debt securities available for sale and equity securities









9,742

















7,785













Debt securities held to maturity









2,811

















2,369













Federal funds and interest-earning deposits









2,858

















3,563













Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends









1,642

















1,961













Total interest income









112,163

















108,627













Interest expense:





















Deposits









50,145

















48,418













Borrowings









11,693

















18,009













Total interest expense









61,838

















66,427

































Net interest income









50,325

















42,200

































Provision for credit losses









2,933

















5,278

































Net interest income after provision for credit losses









47,392

















36,922

































Non-interest income:





















Demand deposit account fees









1,888

















1,413













Bank-owned life insurance









1,859

















1,780













Title insurance fees









646

















503













Loan fees and service charges









1,056

















961













Loss on securities transactions









—

















(1,256





)









Change in fair value of equity securities









308

















351













Gain on sale of loans









515

















185













Other non-interest income









2,199

















3,515













Total non-interest income









8,471

















7,452

































Non-interest expense:





















Compensation and employee benefits









28,583

















27,513













Occupancy









6,185

















5,973













Federal deposit insurance premiums









1,880

















2,355













Advertising









531

















626













Professional fees









2,515

















4,634













Data processing and software expenses









4,061

















3,967













Merger-related expenses









—

















22













Other non-interest expense, net









90

















568













Total non-interest expense









43,845

















45,658

































Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)









12,018

















(1,284





)





























Income tax expense (benefit)









3,118

















(129





)





























Net income (loss)





$





8,900













$





(1,155





)





























Earnings (loss) per share-basic





$





0.09













$





(0.01





)









Earnings (loss) per share-diluted





$





0.09













$





(0.01





)









Weighted average shares outstanding-basic









101,816,716

















101,746,740













Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted









101,816,716

















101,988,425



































COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Average Balances/Yields

























For the Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024





















Average





Balance













Interest





and





Dividends













Yield / Cost













Average





Balance













Interest





and





Dividends













Yield / Cost















(Dollars in thousands)









Interest-earnings assets:





















































Loans





$





7,894,561













$





95,110









4.89





%









$





7,802,865













$





92,949









4.79





%









Securities









1,477,537

















12,553









3.45





%













1,543,734

















10,154









2.65





%









Other interest-earning assets









317,433

















4,500









5.75





%













366,343

















5,524









6.06





%









Total interest-earning assets









9,689,531

















112,163









4.69





%













9,712,942

















108,627









4.50





%









Non-interest-earning assets









873,451

































855,618





























Total assets





$





10,562,982





























$





10,568,560

















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















































Interest-bearing demand





$





2,060,528













$





13,172









2.59





%









$





1,998,749













$





13,384









2.69





%









Money market accounts









1,282,241

















7,606









2.41





%













1,234,943

















8,769









2.86





%









Savings and club deposits









649,257

















1,108









0.69





%













688,535

















1,236









0.72





%









Certificates of deposit









2,756,895

















28,259









4.16





%













2,516,323

















25,029









4.00





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









6,748,921

















50,145









3.01





%













6,438,550

















48,418









3.02





%









FHLB advances









1,060,911

















11,554









4.42





%













1,447,143

















17,847









4.96





%









Junior subordinated debentures









7,040

















139









8.01





%













7,018

















162









9.28





%









Total borrowings









1,067,951

















11,693









4.44





%













1,454,161

















18,009









4.98





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









7,816,872













$





61,838









3.21





%













7,892,711













$





66,427









3.38





%





























































Non-interest-bearing liabilities:





















































Non-interest-bearing deposits









1,432,837

































1,392,274





























Other non-interest-bearing liabilities









222,604

































240,798





























Total liabilities









9,472,313

































9,525,783





























Total stockholders' equity









1,090,669

































1,042,777





























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





10,562,982





























$





10,568,560

















































































Net interest income













$





50,325

























$





42,200

















Interest rate spread





















1.48





%

























1.12





%









Net interest-earning assets





$





1,872,659





























$





1,820,231





























Net interest margin





















2.11





%

























1.75





%









Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities









123.96





%





























123.06





%















































COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Components of Net Interest Rate Spread and Margin

























Average Yields/Costs by Quarter

















March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













Yield on interest-earning assets:















































Loans





4.89





%









4.88





%









5.00





%









4.93





%









4.79





%









Securities





3.45













2.99













2.90













2.89













2.65













Other interest-earning assets





5.75













6.00













6.72













6.30













6.06













Total interest-earning assets





4.69





%









4.61





%









4.70





%









4.64





%









4.50





%























































Cost of interest-bearing liabilities:















































Total interest-bearing deposits





3.01





%









3.13





%









3.21





%









3.14





%









3.02





%









Total borrowings





4.44













4.65













4.87













4.92













4.98













Total interest-bearing liabilities





3.21





%









3.38





%









3.52





%









3.49





%









3.38





%





















































Interest rate spread





1.48





%









1.23





%









1.18





%









1.15





%









1.12





%









Net interest margin





2.11





%









1.88





%









1.84





%









1.81





%









1.75





%





















































Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities





123.96





%









124.02





%









123.06





%









123.03





%









123.06





%































COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Selected Financial Highlights





























March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS





(1)





:















































Return on average assets





0.34





%









(0.79





)%









0.23





%









0.17





%









(0.04





)%









Core return on average assets





0.35





%









0.42





%









0.23





%









0.20





%









0.02





%









Return on average equity





3.31





%









(7.86





)%









2.32





%









1.77





%









(0.45





)%









Core return on average equity





3.37





%









4.09





%









2.29





%









2.06





%









0.18





%









Core return on average tangible equity





3.78





%









4.74





%









2.58





%









2.34





%









0.20





%









Interest rate spread





1.48





%









1.23





%









1.18





%









1.15





%









1.12





%









Net interest margin





2.11





%









1.88





%









1.84





%









1.81





%









1.75





%









Non-interest income to average assets





0.33





%









(0.88





)%









0.33





%









0.35





%









0.28





%









Non-interest expense to average assets





1.68





%









1.73





%









1.60





%









1.74





%









1.74





%









Efficiency ratio





74.57





%









205.17





%









78.95





%









86.83





%









91.96





%









Core efficiency ratio





74.20





%









73.68





%









79.14





%









85.34





%









88.39





%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





123.96





%









124.02





%









123.06





%









123.03





%









123.06





%









Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans





0.04





%









0.07





%









0.14





%









0.03





%









0.26





%























































(1)



Ratios are annualized when appropriate.



































ASSET QUALITY DATA:





















March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024















(Dollars in thousands)





















































Non-accrual loans





$





24,856













$





21,701













$





28,014













$





25,281













$





22,935













90+ and still accruing









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Non-performing loans









24,856

















21,701

















28,014

















25,281

















22,935













Real estate owned









1,334

















1,334

















1,974

















1,974

















—













Total non-performing assets





$





26,190













$





23,035













$





29,988













$





27,255













$





22,935

























































Non-performing loans to total gross loans









0.31





%













0.28





%













0.36





%













0.33





%













0.30





%









Non-performing assets to total assets









0.25





%













0.22





%













0.28





%













0.25





%













0.22





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL")





$





62,034













$





59,958













$





58,495













$





57,062













$





55,401













ACL to total non-performing loans









249.57





%













276.29





%













208.81





%













225.71





%













241.56





%









ACL to gross loans









0.78





%













0.76





%













0.75





%













0.73





%













0.71





%



































LOAN DATA:





















March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024















(In thousands)









Real estate loans:





























One-to-four family





$





2,676,566













$





2,710,937













$





2,737,190













$





2,764,177













$





2,778,932













Multifamily









1,567,862

















1,460,641

















1,399,000

















1,409,316

















1,429,369













Commercial real estate









2,429,429

















2,339,883

















2,312,759

















2,316,252

















2,318,178













Construction









437,081

















473,573

















510,439

















462,880

















437,566













Commercial business loans









614,049

















622,000

















586,447

















554,768

















538,260













Consumer loans:













































Home equity loans and advances









253,439

















259,009

















261,041

















260,427

















260,786













Other consumer loans









2,547

















3,404

















2,877

















2,689

















2,601













Total gross loans









7,980,973

















7,869,447

















7,809,753

















7,770,509

















7,765,692













Purchased credit deteriorated loans









10,395

















11,686

















11,795

















12,150

















14,945













Net deferred loan costs, fees and purchased premiums and discounts









35,940

















35,795

















35,642

















36,352

















34,992













Allowance for credit losses









(62,034





)













(59,958





)













(58,495





)













(57,062





)













(55,401





)









Loans receivable, net





$





7,965,274













$





7,856,970













$





7,798,695













$





7,761,949













$





7,760,228















































CAPITAL RATIOS:





























March 31,













December 31,

















2025







(1)















2024













Company:























Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)





14.12





%









14.20





%









Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)





13.30





%









13.40





%









Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)





13.21





%









13.31





%









Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)





10.29





%









10.02





%































Columbia Bank:























Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)





14.37





%









14.41





%









Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)





13.51





%









13.56





%









Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)





13.51





%









13.56





%









Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)





9.88





%









9.64





%































(1)



Estimated ratios at March 31, 2025











































Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

































Book and Tangible Book Value per Share

















March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024















(Dollars in thousands)





















Total stockholders' equity





$





1,100,343













$





1,080,376













Less: goodwill









(110,715





)













(110,715





)









Less: core deposit intangible









(8,443





)













(8,964





)









Total tangible stockholders' equity





$





981,185













$





960,697

































Shares outstanding









104,930,900

















104,759,185

































Book value per share





$





10.49













$





10.31













Tangible book value per share





$





9.35













$





9.17















































Reconciliation of Core Net Income





























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024



















(In thousands)





























Net income (loss)





$





8,900













$





(1,155





)









Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax









—

















1,130













Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax









—

















393













Add: severance expense, net of tax









163

















67













Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax









—

















20













Core net income





$





9,063













$





455



























Return on Average Assets





























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024















(Dollars in thousands)





























Net income (loss)





$





8,900













$





(1,155





)





























Average assets





$





10,562,982













$





10,568,560

































Return on average assets









0.34





%









(0.04





)%





























Core net income





$





9,063













$





455

































Core return on average assets









0.35





%













0.02





%































Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

































Return on Average Equity





























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024















(Dollars in thousands)





























Total average stockholders' equity





$





1,090,669













$





1,042,777













Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax









—

















1,130













Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax









—

















393













Add: severance expense, net of tax









163

















67













Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax









—

















20













Core average stockholders' equity





$





1,090,832













$





1,044,387

































Return on average equity









3.31





%









(0.45





)%





























Core return on core average equity









3.37





%













0.18





%































Return on Average Tangible Equity

















Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024















(Dollars in thousands)





























Total average stockholders' equity





$





1,090,669













$





1,042,777













Less: average goodwill









(110,715





)













(110,715





)









Less: average core deposit intangible









(8,784





)













(10,956





)









Total average tangible stockholders' equity





$





971,170













$





921,106

































Core return on average tangible equity









3.78





%













0.20





%































Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

































Efficiency Ratios





























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024















(Dollars in thousands)





























Net interest income





$





50,325













$





42,200













Non-interest income









8,471

















7,452













Total income





$





58,796













$





49,652

































Non-interest expense





$





43,845













$





45,658

































Efficiency ratio









74.57





%













91.96





%





























Non-interest income





$





8,471













$





7,452













Add: loss on securities transactions









—

















1,256













Core non-interest income





$





8,471













$





8,708

































Non-interest expense





$





43,845













$





45,658













Less: FDIC special assessment, net









—

















(565





)









Less: severance expense









(220





)













(74





)









Less: merger-related expenses









—

















(22





)









Core non-interest expense





$





43,625













$





44,997

































Core efficiency ratio









74.20





%













88.39





%















































Columbia Financial, Inc.









Investor Relations Department









(833) 550-0717





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.