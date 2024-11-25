Columbia Financial Appoints New COO Matthew Smith

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Columbia Financial, Inc. has announced the appointment of Matthew Smith as the new Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, succeeding E. Thomas Allen, Jr., who will retire in early 2025. Smith, with a strong background in digital banking from his tenure at Webster and Sterling National Banks, is expected to drive innovation and growth for Columbia Bank. The leadership change underscores Columbia’s commitment to enhancing customer service and maintaining its competitive edge in the financial sector.
