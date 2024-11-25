Columbia Financial Appoints New COO Matthew Smith

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Columbia Financial ( (CLBK) ) is now available.

Columbia Financial, Inc. has announced the appointment of Matthew Smith as the new Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, succeeding E. Thomas Allen, Jr., who will retire in early 2025. Smith, with a strong background in digital banking from his tenure at Webster and Sterling National Banks, is expected to drive innovation and growth for Columbia Bank. The leadership change underscores Columbia’s commitment to enhancing customer service and maintaining its competitive edge in the financial sector.

Find detailed analytics on CLBK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.