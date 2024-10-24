News & Insights

Columbia Banking System Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 24, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Columbia Banking System ( (COLB) ) has issued an update.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. reported strong third quarter 2024 results, showcasing a 25% reduction in costs and solid core deposit growth. Despite a contraction in loan balances, the bank maintained healthy customer activity and a net interest margin of 3.56%. The CEO highlighted operational efficiency improvements, contributing to an $82 million cost-saving and strategic reinvestment plans. The company declared a $0.36 per share dividend, demonstrating a commitment to delivering consistent returns to shareholders.

