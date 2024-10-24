Columbia Banking System Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Columbia Banking System ( (COLB) ) has issued an update.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. reported strong third quarter 2024 results, showcasing a 25% reduction in costs and solid core deposit growth. Despite a contraction in loan balances, the bank maintained healthy customer activity and a net interest margin of 3.56%. The CEO highlighted operational efficiency improvements, contributing to an $82 million cost-saving and strategic reinvestment plans. The company declared a $0.36 per share dividend, demonstrating a commitment to delivering consistent returns to shareholders.

Find detailed analytics on COLB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.