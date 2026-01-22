Columbia Banking System Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Columbia Banking System (COLB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $215 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $143 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.9% to $858 million from $676 million last year.

Columbia Banking System earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $215 Mln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $858 Mln vs. $676 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.