Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Pay A US$0.28 Dividend In Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 9th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of February.

Columbia Banking System's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.34 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Columbia Banking System has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $39.88. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Columbia Banking System paid out more than half (51%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:COLB Historic Dividend February 4th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Columbia Banking System earnings per share are up 4.9% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Columbia Banking System has delivered 42% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Columbia Banking System got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Columbia Banking System has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

If you're not too concerned about Columbia Banking System's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Columbia Banking System you should know about.

