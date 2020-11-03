Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Pay A US$0.28 Dividend In Four Days

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 9th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of November.

Columbia Banking System's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.48 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Columbia Banking System has a trailing yield of approximately 4.8% on its current stock price of $30.67. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Columbia Banking System's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Columbia Banking System paid out more than half (57%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:COLB Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Columbia Banking System earnings per share are up 5.3% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Columbia Banking System has lifted its dividend by approximately 43% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Columbia Banking System worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Columbia Banking System, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Columbia Banking System you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.