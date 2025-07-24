COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM Earnings Results: $COLB Reports Quarterly Earnings

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM ($COLB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, beating estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $510,910,000, beating estimates of $502,764,589 by $8,145,411.

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM Insider Trading Activity

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM insiders have traded $COLB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TORRAN B NIXON (Senior Executive VP) sold 4,481 shares for an estimated $116,461

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COLB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COLB recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $COLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $27.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $24.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $26.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $27.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 04/24/2025

