Columbia Banking System Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for COLB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.19, changing hands as high as $22.91 per share. Columbia Banking System Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, COLB's low point in its 52 week range is $17.541 per share, with $35.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.48.
Also see: Jim Simons Stock Picks
Ameren MACD
CMCO Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.