Columbia Banking System Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for COLB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.19, changing hands as high as $22.91 per share. Columbia Banking System Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLB's low point in its 52 week range is $17.541 per share, with $35.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.48.

