Columbia Banking System Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for COLB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.55, changing hands as high as $20.73 per share. Columbia Banking System Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLB's low point in its 52 week range is $17.075 per share, with $28.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.77.

