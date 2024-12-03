Columbia Banking price target raised to $33 from $30 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Columbia Banking (COLB) to $33 from $30 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its price target to reflect the current environment, with valuation methodology favoring earnings, and moving away from TBV.

