Columbia Banking price target raised to $30 from $28 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler raised the firm’s price target on Columbia Banking (COLB) to $30 from $28 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the quarterly results. Deposit repricing is driving net interest income upside, though trends become a bit more challenging once the funding beta peaks, as accretion income declines and balance sheet growth is muted, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on COLB:
- Columbia Banking price target raised to $31 from $29 at RBC Capital
- Columbia Banking price target raised to $29 from $25 at Barclays
- Columbia Banking System Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Columbia Banking reports Q3 operating EPS 69c, consensus 62c
- Columbia Banking System (COLB) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.