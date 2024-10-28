Columbia Banking price target raised to $30 from $28 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Columbia Banking (COLB) to $30 from $28 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Improved operational efficiency should help drive pre-provision net revenue growth in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes shares remain close to fairly valued.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on COLB:
- Columbia Banking price target raised to $35 from $31 at Wedbush
- Columbia Banking price target raised to $30 from $28 at Wells Fargo
- Columbia Banking price target raised to $31 from $29 at RBC Capital
- Columbia Banking price target raised to $29 from $25 at Barclays
- Columbia Banking System Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.