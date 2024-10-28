Columbia Banking price target raised to $30 from $28 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Columbia Banking (COLB) to $30 from $28 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Improved operational efficiency should help drive pre-provision net revenue growth in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes shares remain close to fairly valued.

