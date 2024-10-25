Columbia Banking price target raised to $29 from $25 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw raised the firm’s price target on Columbia Banking (COLB) to $29 from $25 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm sees “green shoots” around the bank’s new market expansion and recent hires.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COLB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.