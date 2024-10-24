Columbia Banking (COLB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Columbia Banking (COLB) reported $496.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $478.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +13.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Columbia Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding : 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $48.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.26 billion.

: $48.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.26 billion. Efficiency Ratio : 54.6% versus 55.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 54.6% versus 55.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Total non-performing loans and leases : $165.22 million compared to the $158.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $165.22 million compared to the $158.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total non-performing assets : $167.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.26 million.

: $167.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.26 million. Total noninterest income : $66.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $57.41 million.

: $66.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $57.41 million. Net Interest Income : $430.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $424.27 million.

: $430.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $424.27 million. Net interest income (FTE) : $431.18 million compared to the $424.47 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $431.18 million compared to the $424.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. Service charges on deposits : $18.55 million versus $18.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $18.55 million versus $18.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Financial services and trust revenue : $5.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.34 million.

: $5.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.34 million. Residential mortgage banking revenue: $6.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.56 million.

Shares of Columbia Banking have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

