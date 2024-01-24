Columbia Banking (COLB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Columbia Banking (COLB) reported revenue of $519.16 million, up 173.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $531.1 million, representing a surprise of -2.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -45.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Columbia Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding : 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $47.84 billion versus $48.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $47.84 billion versus $48.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 64.8% versus 52.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 64.8% versus 52.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.8% versus 3.9% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.8% versus 3.9% estimated by five analysts on average. Total non-performing loans and leases : $112.90 million compared to the $114.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $112.90 million compared to the $114.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total non-performing assets : $113.94 million versus $117.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $113.94 million versus $117.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $65.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $61.40 million.

: $65.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $61.40 million. Net interest income (FTE) : $454.73 million compared to the $471.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $454.73 million compared to the $471.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income : $453.62 million versus $470.84 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $453.62 million versus $470.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Service charges on deposits : $17.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.39 million.

: $17.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.39 million. Financial services and trust revenue : $3.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.81 million.

: $3.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.81 million. Gain on loan and lease sales, net: $1.16 million versus $2.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Columbia Banking have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

