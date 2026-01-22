Columbia Banking (COLB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Columbia Banking (COLB) reported $717 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.2%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $694.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +13.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) : 0.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $61.68 billion compared to the $61.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $61.68 billion compared to the $61.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 57.3% compared to the 51.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 57.3% compared to the 51.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 4.1% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.1% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Total non-performing loans and leases : $198 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $209.76 million.

: $198 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $209.76 million. Total non-performing assets : $200 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $212.79 million.

: $200 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $212.79 million. Net Interest Income : $627 million compared to the $609.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $627 million compared to the $609.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total noninterest income : $90 million versus $87.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $90 million versus $87.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Service charges on deposits : $24 million versus $22.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $24 million versus $22.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income (FTE) : $629 million compared to the $611.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $629 million compared to the $611.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. Financial services and trust revenue: $15 million compared to the $12.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Columbia Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Columbia Banking have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

