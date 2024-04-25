Columbia Banking (COLB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Columbia Banking (COLB) reported $473.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $478.44 million, representing a surprise of -0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Columbia Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 60.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 60.5%.

: 60.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 60.5%. Net Interest Margin : 3.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding : 0.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $48.28 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.17 billion.

: $48.28 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.17 billion. Total non-performing assets : $143.80 million versus $113.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $143.80 million versus $113.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total non-performing loans and leases : $142.04 million versus $105.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $142.04 million versus $105.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $50.36 million versus $55.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $50.36 million versus $55.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest income (FTE) : $424.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $422.83 million.

: $424.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $422.83 million. Net Interest Income : $423.36 million versus $423.10 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $423.36 million versus $423.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Service charges on deposits : $16.06 million versus $17.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $16.06 million versus $17.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Financial services and trust revenue : $4.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.16 million.

: $4.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.16 million. Gain on loan and lease sales, net: $0.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.05 million.

Shares of Columbia Banking have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.