Columbia Banking (COLB) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Columbia Banking in Focus

Columbia Banking (COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 4.05% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.36 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 5.19%. In comparison, the Banks - West industry's yield is 2.75%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.48%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.44 is up 4.3% from last year. Columbia Banking has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 6.82%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Columbia Banking's current payout ratio is 56%. This means it paid out 56% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, COLB expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.55 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 0.39%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that COLB is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

