Colt CZ shares fall 2.7% as small group of shareholders plan sale

PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Czech gunmaker Colt CZ Group CZG.PR fell around 2.7% in Prague on Thursday after a Wednesday evening announcement that a small group of shareholders planned an accelerated bookbuilding process.

A trader said some investors were nervous on the sale result.

The company announced on Wednesday that shareholders planned to sell up to 599,035 shares, or 1.74% of the firm's share capital.

