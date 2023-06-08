News & Insights

Companies

Colt CZ shares fall 2.7% as small group of shareholders plan sale

June 08, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Czech gunmaker Colt CZ Group CZG.PR fell around 2.7% in Prague on Thursday after a Wednesday evening announcement that a small group of shareholders planned an accelerated bookbuilding process.

A trader said some investors were nervous on the sale result.

The company announced on Wednesday that shareholders planned to sell up to 599,035 shares, or 1.74% of the firm's share capital.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.