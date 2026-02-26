Colt CZ Group SE (CZGZF) Price Target Increased by 15.10% to 48.62

The average one-year price target for Colt CZ Group SE (OTCPK:CZGZF) has been revised to $48.62 / share. This is an increase of 15.10% from the prior estimate of $42.24 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $44.77 to a high of $55.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.31% from the latest reported closing price of $29.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colt CZ Group SE. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZGZF is 0.01%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 251K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZGZF by 6.25% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 172K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZGZF by 23.24% over the last quarter.

VIHAX - Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 23.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZGZF by 24.10% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

