Colruyt to sell part of stake in Virya Energy and 100% of Dreambaby

March 26, 2024 — 03:31 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

March 26 (Reuters) - Belgian retailer Colruyt COLR.BR said on Tuesday it would sell about 30% of its stake in energy company Virya Energy to Korys, the investment arm of the Colruyt family.

The deal is based on an equity value of about 600 million euros, Colruyt said in a statement.

Separately, the company said it had reached an agreement with Belgium's Supra Bazar to sell 100% of shares in Dreambaby.

"The parties have both agreed not to disclose any details regarding the agreement," Colruyt added in a statement.

