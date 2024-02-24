Colruyt Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (CUYTY) Price Target Increased by 17.21% to 11.13

The average one-year price target for Colruyt Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CUYTY) has been revised to 11.13 / share. This is an increase of 17.21% from the prior estimate of 9.50 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -0.25 to a high of 22.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.20% from the latest reported closing price of 11.00 / share.

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colruyt Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 9.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUYTY is 0.26%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.66% to 217,343K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,905K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 97.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUYTY by 53.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,653K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,070K shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUYTY by 8.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,868K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 97.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUYTY by 54.99% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 14,231K shares. No change in the last quarter.

POSAX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 12,213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,652K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUYTY by 8.70% over the last quarter.

