Colruyt (EBR:COLR) Price Target Increased by 17.52% to 29.94

The average one-year price target for Colruyt (EBR:COLR) has been revised to 29.94 / share. This is an increase of 17.52% from the prior estimate of 25.47 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.50 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.29% from the latest reported closing price of 34.93 / share.

Colruyt Maintains 3.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.15%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colruyt. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLR is 0.23%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 186,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,847K shares representing 19.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing an increase of 97.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLR by 139.48% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22,697K shares representing 17.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,463K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLR by 3.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,442K shares representing 11.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 97.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLR by 128.74% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 13,548K shares representing 10.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,889K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 97.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLR by 137.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.