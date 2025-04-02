Is Colruyt (CUYTY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 257 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUYTY's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CUYTY has moved about 7.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -5.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is TEGNA Inc. (TGNA). The stock is up 1.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for TEGNA Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.5% so far this year, so CUYTY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TEGNA Inc. however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved +4.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR and TEGNA Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

