Colruyt blames price dispute for lack of Mondelez products

May 11, 2023 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Helen Reid for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt COLR.BR said its supplies of Mondelez MDLZ.O products such as Lu, Milka and Oreos have been halted during a dispute over price increases by the food producer.

Colruyt said large rate increases from suppliers are "no longer justifiable" because energy and raw material prices are falling.

