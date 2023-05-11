Colruyt blames price dispute for lack of Mondelez products

May 11 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt COLR.BR said its supplies of Mondelez MDLZ.O products such as Lu, Milka and Oreos have been halted during a dispute over price increases by the food producer.

Colruyt said large rate increases from suppliers are "no longer justifiable" because energy and raw material prices are falling.

(Reporting by Helen Reid Additional reporting by Diana Mandia Alvarez Editing by David Goodman)

