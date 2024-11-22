Coloured Ties Capital Voting and Market Strategy

Coloured Ties Capital (TSE:TIE) has released an update.
Coloured Ties Capital Inc. urges shareholders to vote online or by phone for its annual general meeting due to an ongoing postal strike in Canada. Shareholders can find voting instructions on the company’s website and are encouraged to act before the proxy cut-off time. The firm continues to focus on early-stage investments in junior resources and disruptive technologies, positioning itself to seizeglobal marketopportunities.
