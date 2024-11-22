News & Insights

Stocks
APEOF

Coloured Ties Capital Voting and Market Strategy

November 22, 2024 — 12:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coloured Ties Capital (TSE:TIE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. urges shareholders to vote online or by phone for its annual general meeting due to an ongoing postal strike in Canada. Shareholders can find voting instructions on the company’s website and are encouraged to act before the proxy cut-off time. The firm continues to focus on early-stage investments in junior resources and disruptive technologies, positioning itself to seizeglobal marketopportunities.

For further insights into TSE:TIE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APEOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.