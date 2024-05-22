Colour Life Services Group Wins Full Shareholder Backing

Colour Life Services Group Co (HK:1778) has released an update.

Colour Life Services Group Co.’s recent Annual General Meeting saw unanimous support for their resolutions, with each receiving over 98% approval from votes cast. Key resolutions included the re-election of executives and directors, re-appointment of auditors, and the authorization of share buybacks and issuance within specified limits. The strong backing reflects shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic plans.

