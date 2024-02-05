Colorful metallics and autumnal florals will mark New York Fashion Week

By Alicia Powell

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - New York Fashion Week kicks off on Friday, with innovative metallics and fresh florals expected on the catwalks, and designers seeking to find new ways to integrate the city into the star-studded event.

"We're using New York City as our footprint," said executive vice president of marketing at WME Fashion Kim Fasting Berg.

Venues will be the Starrett-Lehigh building in West Chelsea, the High Line Nine gallery, also in Chelsea, and 21 Greene in Soho.

The Greene Street space will host NYFW Backstage to give fashion fans a chance to learn what happens behind the scenes – what the promoters call "the grind behind the glamor."

The space will also host auditions for aspiring models, designer talks, and industry panels, including one on size inclusivity.

The week is considered the premiere event for American designers, where they can debut their latest collections and interact with fashion insiders, editors and buyers.

For those not able to attend shows in person, organizers have expanded their live-streaming programming and on-demand offerings on their website.

Kevin Huynh, fashion director at InStyle magazine, predicted that the runway will see unexpected pairings and metallics being used in unique ways.

"Designers are stepping away from the traditional shimmer and shine of gold, bronze and silver and embracing like ravishing reds, brilliant blues, gorgeous greens. And those color choices are really redefining what metallics mean," said Huynh.

The fashion director is also thrilled to see florals bloom in new ways.

"Florals for spring (is) kind of expected, but florals for fall, that is kind of groundbreaking, because we can really throw seasonality out the window and embrace that joyful dressing in the moodier months," he said.

Huynh is also hoping to see increased diversity this year.

"What may be surprising to many is that this industry really is lacking female-led brands," he said. "And what is so fabulous about New York is that there are so many fabulous female designers."

Nearly 50 brands, including Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, and LaQuan Smith, will present their new collections from Feb. 9-Feb. 14. One of the highlights will be Paris brand Ludovic de Saint Sernin's New York debut.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((rosalba.obrien@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-988-3014;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.