Colorado supermarket shooter identified; motive for 10 slayings unclear

By Alyson McClaran and Keith Coffman

BOULDER, Colo., March 23 (Reuters) - Police on Tuesday identified the 21-year-old suspect accused of killing 10 people - including a policeman - in a hail of bullets at a Colorado supermarket, marking the United States' second mass shooting in a week and adding to the state's tragic history of deadly massacres.

The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada, Colorado, had an assault rifle, a handgun and a tactical vest, all of which were recovered at the King Soopers outlet in Boulder, according to an arrest affidavit filed by police.

Alissa was in stable condition after suffering a leg wound in an exchange of gunfire with responding police officers inside the store, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver, on Monday afternoon. Authorities said they were confident he had acted alone, though they did not offer any details on what might have motivated his actions.

"It would be premature for us to draw any conclusions at this time," Michael Schneider, the agent in charge of the FBI's field office in Denver, said at a news briefing.

The 10 victims range in age from 20 to 65 and include Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force. Talley, 51, was the father of seven children and had recently been looking for a less dangerous job, according to a statement released by his father.

Police identified the nine other victims as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikky Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Alissa is expected to be released from the hospital later on Tuesday and transported to jail to await an initial court appearance on murder and other charges, officials said. His criminal history shows a single charge for third-degree assault in 2018, according to the affidavit.

Monday's attack, which began around 2:40 p.m., drew hundreds of police officers to the scene and sent terrified shoppers and employees fleeing for safety amid the sound of gunfire.

The shooting added to the Rocky Mountain state's tragic list of mass killings that include some of the most shocking episodes of gun violence in U.S. history, including the 2012 mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora and the 1999 rampage at Columbine High School near Littleton.

"My heart aches today," Governor Jared Polis said on Tuesday. "Flags had barely been raised back to full-mast after the tragic shooting in Atlanta that claimed eight lives, and now a tragedy here close to home at a grocery store that could be any of our neighborhood grocery stores."

The bloodshed came only six days after a gunman went on a killing spree on March 16 in the Atlanta area, fatally shooting eight people at three day spas before he was arrested.

In Washington, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims; they had just been raised at sunset on Monday after having been lowered following the Atlanta killings.

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives, said the violence again underscored the need for stricter gun laws, which have stalled in Congress amid Republican opposition.

At a previously scheduled Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, Chairman Dick Durbin, a Democrat, urged colleagues to do more than mourn the lives lost.

"In addition to a moment of silence, I would like to ask for a moment of action," he said. "What are we doing, other than reflecting? That's a good starting point. That shouldn't be the end point."

Former President Barack Obama called on lawmakers to pass new gun limits, saying in a statement: "We should be able to live our lives without wondering if the next trip outside our home could be our last. We should. But, in America, we can't."

'WE HAVE TO GO'

Witnesses in Colorado described a chaotic and frightening scene inside the store during Monday's attack.

Ryan Borowski, 37, went in looking for something to satisfy a sugar craving. He had picked out a 12-pack of soda and a bag of chips when he heard shots ring out, sending him scurrying for the store's back exit.

"It was pretty terrifying," he said. "Fastest fire drill I've ever been in."

Sarah Moonshadow, 42, was at the checkout line with her adult son, Nicholas, when the gunfire began.

"And I said, 'Nicholas, get down.' And Nicholas ducked. And we just started listening and there, just repetitive shots ... and I just said, 'Nicholas, run,'" she said.

Moonshadow said she tried to attend to a victim she saw lying on the pavement outside the store, but her son pulled her away, telling her, 'We have to go.'" She broke down in sobs recounting their ordeal, adding, "I couldn't help anybody."

