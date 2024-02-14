News & Insights

US Markets
KR

Colorado sues to stop $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons merger

Credit: REUTERS/AUDE GUERRUCCI

February 14, 2024 — 02:46 pm EST

Written by Mike Scarcella for Reuters ->

By Mike Scarcella

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Colorado’s attorney general filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to block Kroger's KR.N proposed $25 billion acquisition of rival supermarket chain Albertsons ACI.N, saying consumers would be hurt, as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and other states continue to scrutinize the deal.

Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement said the proposed transaction, first announced in 2022, “would lead to stores closing, higher prices, fewer jobs, worse customer service, and less resilient supply chains.”

Kroger and Albertsons are two of Colorado's largest grocery chains, Weiser’s office said. Kroger runs 148 King Soopers and City Market stores, and Albertsons operates 105 Safeway and Albertsons stores in the state.

The companies defended the proposed deal as pro-competitive, saying in a statement they were “disappointed in Attorney General Weiser’s premature decision to file a lawsuit while the merger is still under regulatory review” by the FTC.

The companies said they would "vigorously defend this in court" and said they are "in active dialogue" with the FTC and unnamed state attorneys general.

Colorado's lawsuit, filed in state court in Denver, is the second filed by a state attorney general challenging the merger.

Washington state’s attorney general sued over the deal in January. The California attorney general’s office said in October it was weighing whether the deal violated competition law but has not taken action.

Colorado's lawsuit also challenged what it said were unlawful agreements restricting hiring between Kroger and Albertsons.

Kroger has proposed to divest more than 400 stores and eight distribution centers to C&S Wholesale Grocers to allay antitrust concerns over the deal.

Kroger and Albertsons in January said they were pushing back their anticipated closure until later in the year.

A U.S. federal judge in December dismissed a consumer class action in California court that challenged the deal.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella Editing by David Bario and Leslie Adler)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KR
ACI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.