Colorado hands Suncor $9 mln enforcement for air pollution violations

By Liz Hampton

DENVER, March 6 (Reuters) - Colorado's health department on Friday announced a $9 million enforcement package for Suncor Energy SU.TO to resolve air pollution violations at from its Commerce City refinery outside of Denver.

The penalties mark the largest payment made in the state by a single facility to resolve air quality violations, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement.

The 98,000 barrel-per-day facility is Colorado's only oil refinery. It is located 10 miles from downtown Denver.

The settlement relates to emissions events and violations starting in July 2017, including an uptick in violations from January to June 2019, and operational upset on Dec. 11, 2019.

Suncor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The penalties include some $2.6 million to fund environmental projects in the surrounding community, $1.4 million to the state and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an obligation to spend up to $5 million to implement recommendations from a third-party investigation into critical refinery processes.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8522; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.